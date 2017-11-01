Zimbabwe: All Systems Go for Interface Rally

Its all systems go for the Bulawayo zanu-pf Presidential Youth Interface Rally as the province has secured 65 buses and 110 kombis to ferry people to the venue, while unnamed South African artistes are expected to perform on the day of the rally. White City Stadium is the venue for Saturday's interface rally and the province says it is so ready that it can even hold the rally today. Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Mpehlabayo Malinga revealed this yesterday following a provincial update meeting on the interface preparations.

"The preparations for the Bulawayo Presidential Youth Interface Rally are now at 100 percent. All systems are ready, Government departments, political structures at all levels, mobilisation and finance teams are 100 percent prepared. Everything is in place and we have now reached a conclusion that the interface can even happen tomorrow morning," he said. Cde Malinga hailed zanu-pf's all-weather friends for their contributions and donations to the party as it prepared for the interface rally.

"The donations we got are from people, who love His Excellency Cde R. G. Mugabe, who love the party. People actually fell over each other just to make a donation towards the interface. The artistes that are coming are donating their services and it's all love and happiness," he said. Cde Malinga said there is a big surprise for Bulawayo as several artistes from South Africa will also perform at the rally.

During yesterday's meeting, various organising committees presented their reports on their level of prepared- ness. The transport committee revealed that it had secured 65 buses, 110 kombis and four trucks to ferry people from various points in the city, while the finance and fund-raising committee expressed satisfaction with the resources it had mobilised. The organising chairman, Cde Absolom Sikhosana, said there was no excuse for anyone who wants to attend the rally to miss it. Notable donations were made by Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube and Cde Malinga among others. Bulawayo is the ninth province to host President Mugabe before Harare holds the final Interface rally.