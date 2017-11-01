Angola: Cuando Cubango - New Officials Point to Priorities

Priorities Menongue — The new deputy governor of the south-east Cuando Cubango province for Technical Services and Infrastructure Bento Francisco Xavier Monday pointed out the supervision of the ongoing and future works as one of his priorities.

He was speaking to the press after being introduced to the members of the local government.

The deputy governor who defended strict supervision of the works.

He said that this exercise should not only be done by Angolans, "because the money allocated for this purpose belongs the Angolans.

Bento Francisco Xavier called for collaboration of the inhabitants of Cuando Cubango in the supervision process of the works.

In her turn, the deputy governor for the Political, Social and Economic Sector, Sara Luísa Mateus, pledged to assist the governor in her field.

Sara Mateus focused on the recruitment of the human resources in the health sector.

As for education field, she stressed her interest in creasing the classrooms to address the situation of the children out of education system.

On Economic area, the official pointed out that there are many structuring projects, mainly in agriculture sector, where the private investors can cooperate with a view to boosting the local economy.