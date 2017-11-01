31 October 2017

Somalia: Tension Near Barawe After Al Shabaab Retook Nearby Town

A tense of fighting remains high in the outskirts of the southern port town of Barawe in Lower Shabelle region, a day after Al Shabaab regained control of a nearby small area.

Troops from Somalia's Federal government backed by African Union soldiers were reported to have begun a military movement around Rasadaay, situated 10Km away from Barawe.

Rasadaay has been recaptured by Al Shabaab on Monday after African Union forces (AMISOM) and their Somali allies withdrew from the town, according to the sources.

According to Aden Madoobe, the district commissioner of Barawe, told Radio Shabelle that coalition forces are trying to expel Al Shabaab from Rasadaay and the entire region.

