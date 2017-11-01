Cameroon: National Industrial Zones - Making Them More Attractive

opinion

At a time government is announcing the creation of the Bamenda industrial zone, others nationwide are begging for upgrade

Driving through the Yaounde Industrial Zone into the highway linking the political capital to the port city of Douala, one may for a first experience, expect to hear noises of clanking heavy metals, humming machines or honking trucks exiting or entering light and heavy industries. But on a typical working day like Tuesday October 31, 2017, Cameroon Tribune noticed no such thing in the zone; despite the fact that it was mapped out since 1982. The area is however not totally void of industries. Conspicuous among the few companies giving the area the smell and look of an industrial zone are two breweries; one is SOFAVINC, producer of wines and spirits and the other, SABC, specialized in the production and distribution of beers and soft drinks. A larger part of the zone is occupied by private homes and petit businesses. About 100 hectares of the 316- hectare industrial zone are in the hands of illegal occupants while a vast part of it is unoccupied, according to Christol Georges Manon, General Manager of the state institution in charge of allocation and management of industrial zones (MAGZI). He says the company had hired an expert whose findings showed that though the aboriginal people of the area had been compensated for their land, they cannot be sent away because of the worth of private infrastructure on the land. He however said the proposals of the consultant are on President Paul Biya's table. Industrial zones are generally located on the outskirts of cities and provided with good transport facilities such as roadways, railways, highways, airports and high-power electricity supplies, high-end communication infrastructure, large volumes of water supplies among other things. Manon admits providing these integrated infrastructure in one place is a sure way of attracting investors. He said the "future industrial zone in Bamenda is linked by roads and electricity. It will soon be linked with water so its location is good enough to attract investors, especially citizens from this part of the country who are living abroad. They should return home, invest in this 45-hectare zone and create jobs." The MAGZI General Manager also decried the fact that a majority of industrial zones in other regions lack the required infrastructure. "The lack of roads is a serious hindrance. But we just have to be patient since government is taking measures to make these zone more attractive so that they can effectively contribute to the industrialization needed to push the country forward," he said, noting the Far North Region also needs a zone of its own.