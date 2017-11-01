31 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP - Weapons Collection Contributed to Achievement of Stability in Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and Federal Prime Minister, Bakri Hassan Saleh , underscored expiry of initial stage of weapons collection campaign and commencement of the phase of forcible collection.

The First Vice-President of the Republic said during a news conference he held at the Council of Ministers , Tuesday, that firearms collection contributed to achievement of stability in Darfur.

He stressed that Darfur region has recovered and that the rate of tribal disputes has declined, referring to recent visit of President of the Republic to Darfur and to Kalma camp from which Darfur incidents broke out.

The First Vice-President indicated to full response to firearms collection process from all Darfur components.

Sudan

Displaced Woman Shot in North Darfur Camp

A woman was shot during a rape attempt at her home in Kutum camp in North Darfur on Sunday. A relative of victim told… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.