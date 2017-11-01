Sudan: FVP - Weapons Collection Contributed to Achievement of Stability in Darfur

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and Federal Prime Minister, Bakri Hassan Saleh , underscored expiry of initial stage of weapons collection campaign and commencement of the phase of forcible collection.

The First Vice-President of the Republic said during a news conference he held at the Council of Ministers , Tuesday, that firearms collection contributed to achievement of stability in Darfur.

He stressed that Darfur region has recovered and that the rate of tribal disputes has declined, referring to recent visit of President of the Republic to Darfur and to Kalma camp from which Darfur incidents broke out.

The First Vice-President indicated to full response to firearms collection process from all Darfur components.