31 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Arab Parliament's 2nd Convocation Commences in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Second session of Arab Parliament began in Friendship Hall in Khartoum, Tuesday, with participation of members of Arab Parliament and Sudan's National Legislature and diplomatic corps.

The opening sitting was addressed by President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Chairman of the National Legislature, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer and Speaker of Arab Parliament , Dr Mashaal bin Fahm Al-Salami.

Prof. Omer commended the Arab Parliament initiative to hold its meetings in Khartoum , saying such kind of meetings would boost Arab unity.

He indicated to support provided by Speaker of Arab Parliament to Sudan in revocation of US sanctions and to his strong message he sent to Chairman of US House of Representatives in which he demanded lifting of sanctions imposed on Sudan in addition to Arab Parliament statement demanding revocation of sanctions and removal of Sudan name from list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

The Speaker said such genial stances reflect Arab Parliament positive interaction with Arab issues.

He stated that Arab issues should be on Arab Parliament's agenda through coordination with Arab national parliaments.

