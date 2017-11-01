Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Briefed on Overall Situations in West Darfur

A woman was shot during a rape attempt at her home in Kutum camp in North Darfur on Sunday. A relative of victim told… Read more »

This came when Engineer, Hammed, met, Wednesday, at the Republican Palace, the Wali (governor) of West Darfur State, Fadl Almola Al-Haja who stated in press statements that the meeting discussed the implementation of the outcomes of the national dialogue, at the state's level, the National Accord Government program and the state's readiness to receive the refugees and the displaces following the signing of the Tripartite Agreement which includes Sudan, Chad and the UN.

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed was briefed on the overall situations, in West Darfur, particularly, security and the firearms collection campaign.

