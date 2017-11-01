31 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: VP Visits Blue Nile State

Damazin — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman arrived in Damazin Airport, Tuesday and was received by Governor of the Blue Nile State, Hussein Yassin Hamad, members of the State government and leaders of executive and legislative bodies.

The visit program includes meeting with legislative and executive bodies , and political parties, besides witnessing parade of unlicensed 600 motorbikes seized by traffic police.

The Vice-;President will conclude his visit to Blue Nile State by launching the weapons collection campaign at headquarters of People's Defense Forces.

The Vice-President's accompanied delegation comprises, Attorney-General, Judge Omer Ahmed, Deputy Chief Justice, Judge Mahjoub Al-Amin, Minister of Interior, Gen(police). Hamid Mannan, Minister of Information, Dr Ahmed Bilal, Minister of State for Defense, Gen. Ali Salem, Chairman of Unlicensed Vehicles Committee, Gen(police)Omer Al-Mukhtar, Rapporteur of High Committee on Weapons Collection, Gen. Ahmed Abdalla, and others.

