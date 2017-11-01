Sudan: Al-Bashir - We Extend Our Hands for Cooperation With Our Arab Nation

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, said Sudan was seeking economic integration among Arab countries in which the Arab Parliament plays great role to achieve aspirations of Sudan and Arab nations.

President Al-Bashir, who was addressing the inaugural sitting of the Arab Parliament in Friendship Hall in Khartoum, Tuesday, stressed that Sudan's affiliation to Arab nation was historic and deeply rooted and that Sudan is defending the unity of Arab nation by all force.

" We stretch our hands for cooperation with our Arab nation , support institutions of joint Arab work , do our utmost efforts and call for exerting endeavors to achieve objectives of goals of the Arab Parliament" President Al-Bashir said.

He expressed hope that Arab Parliament remains one of important branches of joint work at time the bigger entities play great role in achieving interests and benefits of their people.