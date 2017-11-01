Sudan: Arab Parliament Affirms Support to Sudan

Khartoum — The Speaker of Arab Parliament , Dr Mishaal bin Fahm Al Salami has underscored the Arab Parliament support to Sudan , government and people, indicating that Sudan has given the best example in confronting huge challenges.

Dr Al-Salami expressed while he was addressing the opening sitting of the Arab Parliament in its second convocation in Friendship Hall in Khartoum, Tuesday, appreciation to President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir for attending opening session of the Arab Parliament as well as to the National Assembly and Government of Sudan for hosting the Arab Parliament meetings.

He also expressed the Arab Parliament appreciation to Sudan efforts on areas of development, reform, counterterrorism and maintaining of Arab security, stressing that the Arab Parliament would remain calls for removing Sudan name from list of state sponsors of terrorism.

He said Sudan is a key state in counter terrorism and terrorist groups and organizations , referring to Sudan role in the Saudi Arabia -led coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen , and in achievement of peace and security in Africa, especially in South Sudan State.

Dr Mashaal cited challenges facing the Arab world which, he explained, represented in Israeli occupation, internal conflicts and divisions, terrorism , and foreign interventions in internal affairs of some Arab countries ,in addition to economic and development challenges.

The Arab Parliament Speaker called for unification of rank to confront such challenges , reaffirming that solution would be through Arab solidarity, coordination of policies , stances and efforts in serving issues and interests of Arab nation.

He said the Arab Parliament's continued work is backing the Arab parliamentary diplomacy at regional and international levels and boosting the joint Arab work for interest of the Arab people.