Sudan: S. Korea's Conference On Literacy and Adult's Education Praises E-Learning Project in Sudan

Khartoum — The Secretary-General of the Sudanese Coalition for Education for All (SCEFA), Dr. Naji Mansour, asserted that the electronic learning project in Sudan has received special praises from the participants in the South Korean Conference (Mid-Term for Literacy and Adult Education), held in the 25 th of current October for three days, to inspect the progress achieved since the last conference in 2009 in Brazil.

The Sudan's delegation that has participated in the conference indicated that participants in the conference have called for the circulation of the project in its first phase on level of the Arab states, lauding the Sudanese Coalition for Education for All in the area of literacy and adult education in Sudan, especially the awareness and advocacy programs, and the draft of the children and youth database outside the school that is being implemented by the Coalition in coordination with the Literacy Adult Education Council, and the UNICEF.

The Sudan's delegation has included Prof. Moubark Yahia, the Chairman of the Sudanese Coalition for Education for All, Mohamed Hamid Mohamed Hamad Mohamed, the Secretary General of the Literacy and Adult's Education Council in Sudan, Dr. Huwaida Abu Shoura, the director of the planning and projects administration of the council, Dr. Ishraga Basher, the chair of the schools health of the Sudan's University for Technology and Sciences, and the Secretary General of the Sudanese Coalition for Education for All, Naji Mansour.

The delegation has introduced a paper titled (progress achieved in Sudan in the framework of recommendations of Conventia's conference) on the general policies, governance, funding and partnerships.

The conference's report has asserted that some progress was achieved in Sudan like many other countries, despite the economic conditions of the country, noting t the efforts of the civil society organizations in literacy, the efforts of the foreign organizations, the donors on head of them the UNICEF, UNESCO, the Netherlands Organization of the Childs of War, and the Qatari organization of (Education Above All) under the auspices of her Highness Shiekha Mouza Bint Nasir, where the participants have appreciated the efforts in legislations, laws, the revision of the organizational structure working in the general secretariat of the Council of the Literacy and Adults Education.

The member of the Sudan's delegation to the conference, Dr. Ishraha Basher has presented paper on the literacy and adult's education in the Sudan, successes and challenges.

The conference came out with important recommendations the first of which is the adoption of the states to the organization of a workshop for the implementation of the recommendations and its integration to realize the goals of the sustainable development 2030.

It is worth noting that the second phase of the project is currently implemented by the National Council for Literacy and Adults Education (the computerization of subject of Arabic language), in coordination with Babiker Badri Association, with the support of Netherlands Organization of War's Children.