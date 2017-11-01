31 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri - Sudan Currently On Its Way Back to GMT

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hasan Saleh has announced the return of Sudan to the Greenwich Mean Time System (GMT) .

He Affirmed at the press conference held, Tuesday, at the Council of Ministers the implementation of the decision of the Council of Ministers to return to the international timing by return the hour full sixty minutes at 12 pm on Tuesday.

The Council of Ministers has issued a decision to return to the international timing and the approval of Greenwich Time in accordance with the outcomes of the national dialogue and the implementation of the national document.

Each citizen is expected to adjust the clock by delaying a full sixty minutes at midnight, today, Tuesday.

Sudan

Displaced Woman Shot in North Darfur Camp

A woman was shot during a rape attempt at her home in Kutum camp in North Darfur on Sunday. A relative of victim told… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.