Sudan: Bakri - Sudan Currently On Its Way Back to GMT

Khartoum — First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hasan Saleh has announced the return of Sudan to the Greenwich Mean Time System (GMT) .

He Affirmed at the press conference held, Tuesday, at the Council of Ministers the implementation of the decision of the Council of Ministers to return to the international timing by return the hour full sixty minutes at 12 pm on Tuesday.

The Council of Ministers has issued a decision to return to the international timing and the approval of Greenwich Time in accordance with the outcomes of the national dialogue and the implementation of the national document.

Each citizen is expected to adjust the clock by delaying a full sixty minutes at midnight, today, Tuesday.