Sudan: Bakri Affirms Continuation of State Reform Program

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh has affirmed his government continuation to the state reform program.

The FVP stated, in the press conference he held, Tuesday, at the Council of Ministers, that the reform process will be revised and amended in accordance with the developments in the country.

He revealed that a new animal exports strategy will be adopted, affirming the state's concern over the rehabilitation of a number of slaughterhouses with grans donated by China and Turkey.

He announced the rehabilitation of 220 factory and operating of a 300 megawatt power station to support the production process.