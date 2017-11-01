Rwanda: Police, City of Kigali Launch Joint Security, Hygiene Drive

The seventh edition of the "Security and Hygiene" campaign was launched yesterday with community activities done in different parts of Kigali by residents and officials.

The two-month campaign, spearheaded by City of Kigali and Rwanda National Police (RNP), aims at bringing various players on board to strengthen security and hygiene.

The official launch of the activities, held at Muhima of Nyarugenge District, was presided over by the Mayor of the City of Kigali, Pascal Nyamulinda, who was flanked by the Inspector General of Police Emmanuel K. Gasana.

The campaign will be focusing mostly on public sensitisation on hygiene and security under the theme: "Keeping Kigali City Clean, Green and Safe."

"Security and hygiene are two winning cards that add value and improve quality of life. We thank everyone that has been part of this campaign," said mayor Nyamulinda, adding that, "we need to make this a culture not just a practice."

He added that the City of Kigali aims at promoting the health and safety of all residents, which provides the basis for a harmonious environment for the overall development of the City, residents and non-residents.

He said remarkable progress has been registered through putting in place policies and strategies to promote, protect and preserve the health of the people through promoting hygiene standards.

In his address, IGP Gasana noted that; "Security and hygiene are the source of development."

He commended the existing partnership between RNP and City of Kigali in keeping the capital safe, green and clean.

"We have together achieved a lot in the last six similar campaigns that have contributed to the safety and welfare of city residents. However, we are still faced with challenges that are related to drug abuse, underage abuse of alcohol and child related crimes, road traffic accident due to abuse of traffic rules. But we will continue putting more efforts in addressing these issues," said the Police Chief.

He reminded residents that where there is no sanitation and hygiene, people are at risk of easily contracting diseases and that a "sick person is an insecure one."

The campaign, which has been made competitive, will see the best performing sector awarded with a truck. Previous campaigns saw different best performing sectors and districts awarded with vehicles and motorcycles.

This year the activities are planned in three phases: The first phase will be more on mobilisation and sensitisation of the communities, on solid waste management, rehabilitation, creation of water channels, protection of wetlands and the environment in general.

The second phase will focus on security, and will include enforcement of actions that will be taken in areas where standards are not respected. Here, awareness and strict inspections will be carried out, and penalties imposed against those that do not comply with hygiene and security standards in the City of Kigali.

The third phase will focus on capacity building for hygiene companies, NGOs and beneficiaries, them to ensure they fully comprehend their role in enforcing the City's standards in hygiene and security.

The campaign is in line with the agreement signed in August last year between RNP and the three urban districts of Nyarugenge, Kicukiro and Gasabo, to partner in different areas.

These include building stronger and functioning community policing committees, community night patrols, fight drug abuse, domestic violence, noise pollution, sale of alcoholic drinks to minors, fire outbreak, public order management and promoting road security.