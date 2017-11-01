Sudan: FVP Confirms State's Commitment and Seriousness to Fight Corruption

Khartoum — The First Vie-President and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has renewed the state's commitment and seriousness to fight all forms of corruption.

He said in a press conference he held Tuesday at the Council of Ministers that consultations carried out by the Higher Coordinative Committee of the National Dialogue are currently underway concerning the work of the Corruption Commission, adding that there are conditions that must be provided in the head of the Commission such as being a lawyer and has 15 years of experience in the field, besides the nationality and neutrality conditions.

He commended the great efforts being exerted by the National Auditor General of the Government of Sudan for revealing assaults on public money and the financial irregularities.

He said that the coordination between the Council of Ministers and the National Legislature is progressing well, explaining that the Cabinet has appointed a state minister to be in charge of the coordination between the legislative and executive bodies.