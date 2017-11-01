Sudan: Press and Publication Bill Ratification Postponed On Demand By Journalists Union

Khartoum — The First Vice President and the Federal Prime Minister, Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, said the Journalists Union has requested the postponement of the ratification of the Press and Publication law, as it wanted to introduce further amendments on the bill.

The Bill was already tabled before the Council of Ministers for ratification. Gen Bakri told a press briefing on Tuesday that the delay in ratification of the draft bill provides journalists with yet another opportunity to subject the articles to further discussion and amendments.

Gen Bakri called on the national media to work for reflecting the true image of the country and to help change the erroneous image in which the Sudan was being portrayed based on allegations by rebel elements and movements.

He said it was the role of the media to change this image and to bring to the forefront the genuine and true image of the country and the nation.

Gen Bakri commended the role played by the media in the various national challenges and questions, quoting the recent campaign to collect unlicensed firearms in Darfur and other areas of the country.