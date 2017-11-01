Sudan: Joint Political and Security Committee Concludes Meetings in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Joint Political and Security Committee between Sudan and south Sudan concluded meetings here in Khartoum and signed the minutes on the outcomes of the meetings.

The Sudanese Minister for Defense, Lt Gen Awad Mohamed Ibin Aouf signed for the Sudanese side while Gen Kual Myang Ajok, South Sudan Minister for Defense signed for his country.

The committee had engaged in intensive meeting here on Tuesday in preparation for the coming visit by the South Sudan President, Salva kiir Mayrdit, to Khartoum, set for Wednesday.

The Minutes of the meeting comprised points related to revitalization of the Joint Political and Security Committee and the Border Verification and Assessment Committee.

It also pointed to the previous agreements signed by the two sides including the overture of troops outside the save and demilitarized zones and opening of the agreed upon corridors, following arrangements by the joint technical committee on the joint borders

The two sides also agreed to implement these points within a month time from the signing of the minutes and that the committee meets in Juba on the 8th of January 2018 to review and assess the situation.