Sudan and UNAMID Agree to Continue Consultations

Khartoum — The Government and the United Nations African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) have agreed to continue consultations and contacts in a number of issues.

This came when the Presidential Envoy for negotiations and Diplomatic Contact on Darfur Question Dr. Amin Hassan Omer met, Tuesday, at his office, the UNAMD Head, Jeremiah Mamabolo.

The National Expert of Darfur Peace Question, Ambassador, Osman Derar has told SUNA that the meeting discussed the implementation of Doha Peace Document and the track of Darfuri-Darfuri Dialogue.

He said the UNAMID Head commended the government commitment and stances towards realization of peace in Darfur, especially, the issues related to finalization of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur