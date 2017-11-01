31 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Inaugurates Graduates Factory for Cement Products

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Tuesday, has inaugurated in Omdurman the graduates' factory for cement products, in the presence of the governor of Khartoum state, the Minister of Human Resource Development and Labor and a number of political and executive leaderships.

The Minister of Khartoum state Human Resources Development, Al- Sadig al- Hadi al- Mahdi, noted during the ceremony organized by the Organ of the Graduates Employment, that the factory produces 56 thousands of cement bricks during an ordinary work shift, adding that the factory includes 550 graduates working in the factory with a financial guarantee from Shekan Company, calling for opening the markets to encourage the youth's products.

Indicating that these projects combat unemployment, and contribute in the realization of stability, stop war and achieving peace, stressing that 130 thousands graduates are the target of next year's projects in different fields.

