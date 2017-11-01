31 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al - Jazz - Sudan Keen to Strengthen Cultural, Popular Relations With BRICS Countries

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the National Higher Committee for Supervision on File of Sudan's Relations with the BRICs countries, Dr. Awad Ahmed al-Jaz, asserted the Sudan's keenness to strengthening its cultural, popular relations with BRICs group, and to boost the people's friendship between nations.

Following his meeting with the Secretary General of the People's Friendship Council, engineer Abdul- Moniem al- Sunni, he noted that the Sudanese- Chinese developed relations, indicating readiness to participate in the upcoming Chinese, Arab forum for the enhancement of the two countries relations.

Dr. al - Jaz, has congratulated the Chinese government and peoples on the success of the party's general conference, and the renewed confidence in the Chinese leadership for a new session, wishing it would be a good opening to cement Sino-Sudanese relations for the benefit of both countries.

Engineer al- Sunni pointed out to importance of activation of nation's relations, especially the popular and cultural relations between the Sudan and BRICs countries.

The meeting has tackled the second Chinese- Sudanese cultural week scheduled for next march, under the supervision of dr. al- Jaz.

He noted that the meeting has reviewed the Sudanese- Russian relations of strategic depth, referring to administrative procedure would be made for the realization of the popular dimension of the Sudanese civil society organizations with the world nations.

Sudan

Displaced Woman Shot in North Darfur Camp

A woman was shot during a rape attempt at her home in Kutum camp in North Darfur on Sunday. A relative of victim told… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.