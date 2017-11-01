Sudan: Al - Jazz - Sudan Keen to Strengthen Cultural, Popular Relations With BRICS Countries

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the National Higher Committee for Supervision on File of Sudan's Relations with the BRICs countries, Dr. Awad Ahmed al-Jaz, asserted the Sudan's keenness to strengthening its cultural, popular relations with BRICs group, and to boost the people's friendship between nations.

Following his meeting with the Secretary General of the People's Friendship Council, engineer Abdul- Moniem al- Sunni, he noted that the Sudanese- Chinese developed relations, indicating readiness to participate in the upcoming Chinese, Arab forum for the enhancement of the two countries relations.

Dr. al - Jaz, has congratulated the Chinese government and peoples on the success of the party's general conference, and the renewed confidence in the Chinese leadership for a new session, wishing it would be a good opening to cement Sino-Sudanese relations for the benefit of both countries.

Engineer al- Sunni pointed out to importance of activation of nation's relations, especially the popular and cultural relations between the Sudan and BRICs countries.

The meeting has tackled the second Chinese- Sudanese cultural week scheduled for next march, under the supervision of dr. al- Jaz.

He noted that the meeting has reviewed the Sudanese- Russian relations of strategic depth, referring to administrative procedure would be made for the realization of the popular dimension of the Sudanese civil society organizations with the world nations.