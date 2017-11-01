Sudan: President Assistant Stresses Strength of Sudanese-Turkish Relations

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahman al-Sadig al Mahdi, has underlined the strong and historical Sudanese- Turkish relations.
This came During his address in the Ceremony of honoring and the farewell of the Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Ambassador Jamal Eddin Aidan, at the sultan Ahmed Denar House, in occasion of end of his term of office, in the presence of number of ministers, states governors, and Darfur permanent figures, where he thanked the Turkish ambassador for his role in enhancing and developing relations between the two countries.