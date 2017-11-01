Sudan: President Assistant Stresses Strength of Sudanese-Turkish Relations

A woman was shot during a rape attempt at her home in Kutum camp in North Darfur on Sunday. A relative of victim told… Read more »

This came During his address in the Ceremony of honoring and the farewell of the Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Ambassador Jamal Eddin Aidan, at the sultan Ahmed Denar House, in occasion of end of his term of office, in the presence of number of ministers, states governors, and Darfur permanent figures, where he thanked the Turkish ambassador for his role in enhancing and developing relations between the two countries.

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahman al-Sadig al Mahdi, has underlined the strong and historical Sudanese- Turkish relations.

