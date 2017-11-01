31 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: NTV, Citizen Journalists Assaulted At Nasa Meeting

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
The media staged a walkout after the melee.
By Ibrahim Oruko

Journalists have been forced to walk out of an event presided over by Nasa leader Raila Odinga after goons attacked reporters accusing them of bias in the just concluded presidential election.

Citizen TV reporter Francis Gachuri and NTV camera Jane Gatwiri were assaulted by goons who invaded the headquarters of Wiper Party during the Nasa Parliamentary Group meeting, which had been called to make a decision on the future

The goons had invaded the venue of the meeting seeking out Citizen TV crew members and express their dissatisfaction over the manner the station relayed results from the 290 polling station in the repeat presidential election in which President Kenyatta was declared the winner with over 98 per cent of the votes cast.

The goons approached Mr Gachuri and forcefully ejected him from the event even as they accused the station of having been part of scheme to rig the elections in favour of Jubilee.

STOP FILMING

In the process of filming the ejection Mr Gachuri, the goons asked NTV's Gatwiri to stop the filming and one of them slapped her in the process.

Journalists covering the event, including those from the foreign media houses, walked out of the event in protest at the humiliation of their colleagues.

In a statement, Nasa said it was deeply disturbed by the incident and registered unreserved apology to two reporters who fell victim to this unfortunate incident.

"We wish to make it clear that the youth acted on their own and we condemn their actions in strongest terms possible. We ask media houses that may have captured the said youth on video to provide them to the Coalition for investigation and action," said Nasa's Kathleen Openda.

The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) also condemned the attack and demanded action from the coalition.

"These acts of violence against journalists are not acceptable and we demand action against the perpetrators. If such acts do not stop, we will advise journalists to stay away from such events," said KUJ secretary general Erick Oduor.

Kenya

Families Wait as Search for Chopper Crash Bodies Drags On

For the last 10 days now, distressed families of victims of an helicopter crash in Lake Nakuru gather every day on the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.