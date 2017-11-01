Kenya: More Trouble for Chiloba as Media Firm Seeks 6-Month Jail Term

A media firm has sued IEBC for failing to clear a debt of more than Sh150 million debt for advertising services offered during the 2013 general election.

Transcend Media wants Commission's chief executive Dr Ezra Chiloba, who is currently on extended leave, to be held responsible for the failure to settle the Sh150, 367,882.40. debt.

The beleaguered CEO is on month-long leave after pressure from the opposition to quit amid claims that he was part of the mess at the IEBC. He has rejected the claims.

Through lawyer Neville Amolo, Transcend Media says, it first sued IEBC in 2014 while seeking payment of Sh 198,787,892.40.

But the High Court in July ruled that the firm be paid Sh150, 367,882.40 plus interest.

The firm says it obtained the court orders on August 15, but their attempts to seek payment of the said monies have been futile.

The firm is now accusing IEBC of failing to comply with the court order, 21 days later.

They claim that apart from the said debt, the accumulated interest now stands at Sh1,750,000.

"It is just and fair that IEBC be compelled by an order of mandamus to pay the decretal sum with interest in compliance with the decree of the High Court failure to which the CEO or the person occupying that office be jailed for a period of six months, " said Mr Amollo.