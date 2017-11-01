The Kenyan husband of slain Australian-born teacher, who was murdered in Karen 10 days ago, has been released.

Cyrus Maina Njuguna and his cousin John Njuguna Waithira were released on Tuesday without charge.

The two were arrested last Monday in connection to the brutal murder of Gabrielle Maina, the headmistress of Hillcrest Preparatory School, as she returned home after dropping her son at a friend's house.

Cyrus and Gabrielle had two children.

A Kibera court was on Tuesday told that police did not find evidence linking the duo to the killing of Ms Maina.

Detectives told Kibera Senior Magistrate Derick Kuto that investigations did not indicate that the suspects were involved in the murder of Mrs Maina.

ARMED MEN

Mrs Maina, 40, was reportedly shot dead by armed men while walking near her home in Karen on October 19.

Last week police were granted a seven-days to gather more evidence.

Tuesday they told the court to release the suspects unconditionally.

Her husband's lawyer, Wilfred Nderitu, said his client had not been in the area at the time she was shot dead.

"There is evidence that is capable of corroboration by many people, as many as 10, that Cyrus was in his office at the time that the murder took place," Mr Nderitu said last week.

"Therefore, there is no way he can be placed at the scene," the lawyer added.