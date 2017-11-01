Kenya: Mombasa Roads Flooded as Rains Pound County

Heavy rains pounding Mombasa County have caused flooding and poor visibility.

The rains started on Wednesday morning, causing traffic snarl-ups as motorists struggled to steer vehicles through flooded roads.

DROUGHT

The rains have been a blessing to farmers and pastoralists who have been suffering from prolonged drought in most parts of the Coast.

Some residents of Kilifi and Tana River counties had to walk long distances in search of water and pasture for their livestock.

The Kenya Meteorological Department had warned that the rainfall of more than 50mm was likely to occur from Tuesday morning to November 6 in immediate offshore areas of the Coast.

According to Director Peter Ambenje the offshore heavy rains may penetrate inlands, especially in parts of the South Coast.

CAUTION

However, he added, other parts of the Coast may also experience heavy rains.

Strong southeasterly winds of up to 15m/s are also expected offshore and they are likely to make the ocean rough.

The weatherman said the rains will be experienced in Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Mombasa and Tana River.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has asked ocean users, fishermen and seafarers to be more cautious as the rains, strong winds and rough seas may reduce visibility.

RISK

The weatherman warned that it would be risky for small vessels to be at sea.

Residents in inland areas were also warned of flooding in some areas.

"They should avoid wading through the waters," Mr Ambenje warned.

The weatherman noted that further advisories will be issued as changes occur.