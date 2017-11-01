31 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Inflation in October Drops to 5.7%, Lowest in 17 Months

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — Inflation in October has dropped to 5.72 percent compared to last month's 7.06 per cent, the lowest since June 2016.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics attributes the drop to the decline in several food items which was mainly attributed to the favorable weather conditions.

The food and non-alcoholic index dropped by 1.78 per cent between September and October 2017 while year-on-year food inflation dropped by 8.7 percent August.

The transport index rose by 0.86 per cent due to an increase in pump prices of Petrol and diesel.

The 5.72 percent is within the Government's target range of 2.5pc - 7pc.

