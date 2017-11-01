Kenya: Boy Sits KCPE Exam in Hospital After Taking Uhuru's Victory Too Far

A KCPE candidate is sitting the national exam at St Mary's Mission Hospital in Nakuru County after suffering injuries during celebrations of President Uhuru Kenyatta's win on Monday night.

Fourteen year-old Samson Kamotho Chege broke his limbs after falling off a lorry and being run over by another vehicle.

He was admitted at 10pm on examination eve after his family had struggled to get him to a good hospital.

The Lenana Primary School pupil was able to proceed with his exam on Tuesday, sitting his first three papers from his hospital bed. He however had a lot of difficulties writing his answers as he struggled to overcome pain and periodic vomiting.

CELEBRATIONS

Chege was among Jubilee supporters in Bahati constituency who broke into celebrations soon after IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati announced Mr Kenyatta the winner of the repeat presidential poll.

He had joined the celebrations along the streets of Mchanga Estate when the accident happened.

The second vehicle which run over him was blaring with loud music.

The boy was initially rushed to the Level Five Hospital in Nakuru, but was referred to St Mary's Hospital because of the ongoing nurses' strike.

At St Mary's Hospital, however, doctors recommended an immediate surgery but his family is unable to raise the funds to meet the cost.

His mother Beatrice Wachera, a widow, learnt about the accident from a caller and rushed to the scene to find her son unconscious.

An invigilator was assigned to supervise Chege as he sat for his examinations in the hospital.

BRIGHT FUTURE

Speaking to Nation over lunch break, the candidate said he joined the celebrations because he saw a bright future as he would enjoy the free secondary education promised by the president elect.

"I told my mum that I was happy because I would go to secondary school as Uhuru had promised free secondary education starting next year," said Chege.

Ms Wachera has called on well-wishers to help her raise the money for her son's surgery.

"I am a widow so I am the breadwinner for my family and I cannot manage to raise the surgery money all by myself. I plead to Nakuru county leaders to come to my rescue," she said.