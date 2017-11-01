Botswana: Reikeletseng Eyes World Post

Gaborone — Botswana National Sports Commission chairperson, Solly Reikeletseng is vying for the Association for International Sport for All (TAFISA) top position of vice president-Africa.

TAFISA will hold its 25th World Congress in Seoul, South Korea and elections will take center stage on November 17, where all the board members will seek to be elected into office.

Reikeletseng will try to topple the incumbent Tanzanian, Leonard Thadeo for the post of vice president-Africa.

Thadeo who is Tanzania, director of sports development has been holding the post of the vice president for the past eight years.

Now with Reikeletseng in the picture, he may find the 'going tough' since there is a general concern that he failed dismally in activating TAFISA in Africa region, something which some commentators are of the view that it can work for Reikeletseng.

Again Reikeletseng is seen as the right candidate for the job given that under his leadership at Botswana National Sports Commission, he managed to promote sports in and outside Botswana. Another advantage for

Reikeletseng is that under his watch, Botswana is counted amongst the best countries after hosting major events, as well as athletes performance in international stage.

His campaign manager, Steve Botlhasitse said in an interview that he is confident that delegates will vote for Reikeletseng at the congress.

"We have managed to talk to different voting delegates and they are promising, and initially Zimbabwe and South Africa had wanted to contest for the position, but pulled back after hearing that Reikeletseng has shown interest," he said.

Furthermore, Botlhasitse said they have already done the groundwork, and that have they spoken to 70 countries, which have promised to vote for Reikeletseng.

The countries, he said are in support of Botswana candidacy in TAFISA board because they are concerned that Africa has not been active, therefore they are of the view that Reikeletseng is what the doctor has prescribed for the continent.

Botlhasitse said he is happy that Reikeletseng is also invited to make a presentation at the congress about sports administration, adding that alone, would also give delegates a good opportunity to assess him.

"Personally I have no doubt on our candidacy, remember he was part of the team that was facilitating the development of a new National Vision for Botswana called Vision 2036 and this has given him the experience to understand national and international issues that will add value which developing strategies for TAFISA," he said.

According to their website, TAFISA has over 300 members from more than 160 countries on all continents. Its member structure is unique and inclusive, comprising both governmental and non-governmental organizations, including: the UN, WHO, UNESCO, the IOC, ICSSPE and others, in our mission to achieve an Active World.

Their primary focus is on providing global and regional networking and experience sharing opportunities for its members, supporting member development by providing appropriate programs, events and consulting services, and supporting and lobbying internationally for sustainable Sport for All and physical activity. BOPA

