Gambia/Liberia: Liberian Champions Sign Fourth Gambian

Liberian FA Cup and league title winners Liscr Football Club have acquired the services of a Gambian striker Mustapha Njie.

Njie joins Liscr from local Gambia league club Bombada FC on a two-year loan deal. Mustapha is the fourth Gambian in the books of the Monrovia-based side after the signing of Real de Banjul trio Arona Jabang, Bully Drammeh and Adama Sabally.

The aforesaid players are signed by gaffer Tapha Manneh while on his two-month post-season holiday in Gambia.

Manneh set a new record to be the first foreign coach to win the Liberian double at the first time of leading a club there and has his eyes on retaining the gongs prompting the move to strengthen his squad.

The season will be hectic with Liscr to feature in the preliminary round of the Total Caf Champions League.

Reaching the group stage of the coveted continental club tourney will be yet another milestone and Manneh hopes his new arrivals would help in the cause.

The departure of Njie sees a soar in the numbers of players leaving Bombada after star and record-breaking attacker Mustapha Drammeh chose to abscond to Belgium after a brief trial in France.