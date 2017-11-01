31 October 2017

Gambia/Sierra Leone: Sierra Leone Pulls Out of Gambia Tie Over Funding Issue

By Sulayman Bah

There won't be a second-leg match between the Gambia and Sierra Leone after the latter pulled out of the fixture owing to financial problem.

Sierra Leone were initially expected to touch down at the Banjul International Airport on Thursday but they failed to turn up.

The first-leg played in Bo City ended 3-0 courtesy of goals from the triumvirate Catherine Jatta, Aminata Camara and Ola Bowaro.

Build-up to the first-leg was beset by a spat between the two sister FAs with Gambia accusing the SLFA of ill-treatment of its players prompting a complaint been lodged to the Confederation of African Football.

Gambia now faces the Maidens of Ghana as the Lady Scorpions plan another appearance in the Uruguay U-17 women's World Cup.

