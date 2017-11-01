Gambia: Pierre Gomez Elected Gambia Players' Association President

Ex-U-20s' left-back Pierre Gomez has been elected as Gambia Players' Association's boss. The 28-year-old was ushered in unopposed on Saturday at the Friendship Hostel in Bakau.

Interior FC's Adama Cham will be his first-vice president with Brikama United's John Bass the second VP.

Dodou Janko of Young Africans is the association's Secretary General. The new body which will also be accorded voting right in the Football House's congress, is formed to represent and protect domestic league players' rights.