Gambia: Govt Denies Recognition of Catalonia

"The Government of the Republic of The Gambia has never recognised and does not have any intention to recognise Catalonia's unilateral declaration of independence from the Kingdom of Spain," a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad (MoFA) said.

The release emphasized that the proclaimed independence of the Catalonia Region of Spain is not recognized as it is not in conformity with the fundamentals of International Law and goes against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Spain.

According to the release, information of Gambia's recognition of Catalonia emanates from a fake Twitter account, dubbed "@MFAGambia."

The Ministry, it says, has taken steps for the immediate shutting down of the said false Twitter account and in the same vein requested verification of the Ministry's official Twitter account, "@MOFAGambia" as well as its Facebook account -"Ministry of Foreign Affairs - The Gambia."

The release concluded by advising the general public not to heed any information purported to emanate from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or authorized state institutions without proper verification of the authenticity of the source.