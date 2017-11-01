31 October 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: GAF Redeploys, Appoints Middle Level Officers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mustapha Jallow

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) has redeployed and appointed four serving members. They are two Colonels and Navy Captains. They have been redeployed and appointed into senior and middle-level positions and this was since last week, a military source told this medium.

Sources disclosed that the four senior officers who have been newly redeployed are: Col. Alhagie Sanneh, a former Executive Director of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), has now been appointed as Director of Peacekeeping Operations at the Defence Headquarters; Navy Captain Sambou Barrow, was a former Director of Admin. & Personnel and now the Commanding Officer of the Naval Fleet; Col. Paul Gomez was the Director of Peacekeeping but has now been redeployed as Commandant at the GAF Training School while Navy Captain Dembo Jarju was a former Commanding Officer of the Naval Fleet but has now been redeployed at Military Defence Headquarters as the Director of Admin & Personnel.

As we go to the press, GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang, confirmed the redeployment and appointments of the four officers. "These are normal occurrence once in a while, noting that they have done nothing wrong," he said.

Gambia

Music Promoter of Prominence Appointed Goodwill Ambassador

The Ministry of Youth and sport, in appreciation and recognition of his outstanding contribution and exemplary… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.