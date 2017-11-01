Gambia: GAF Redeploys, Appoints Middle Level Officers

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) has redeployed and appointed four serving members. They are two Colonels and Navy Captains. They have been redeployed and appointed into senior and middle-level positions and this was since last week, a military source told this medium.

Sources disclosed that the four senior officers who have been newly redeployed are: Col. Alhagie Sanneh, a former Executive Director of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), has now been appointed as Director of Peacekeeping Operations at the Defence Headquarters; Navy Captain Sambou Barrow, was a former Director of Admin. & Personnel and now the Commanding Officer of the Naval Fleet; Col. Paul Gomez was the Director of Peacekeeping but has now been redeployed as Commandant at the GAF Training School while Navy Captain Dembo Jarju was a former Commanding Officer of the Naval Fleet but has now been redeployed at Military Defence Headquarters as the Director of Admin & Personnel.

As we go to the press, GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang, confirmed the redeployment and appointments of the four officers. "These are normal occurrence once in a while, noting that they have done nothing wrong," he said.