Botswana: Fuel Prices Rise

Gaborone — Retail pump prices for petrol, diesel and paraffin will rise with effect from today at 12:01am.

A press release from Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) states that retail pump prices for all petrol grades (unleaded petrol 93 and 95), all diesel grades (diesel 500ppm and 50ppm) and illuminating paraffin will all be increased by 20 thebe litre.

The release says the increase is as a result of the rise in international crude oil prices and refined products prices and is largely influenced by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to restrict the supply of oil into international markets thereby causing demand to be higher than supplies.

The release further states that the authority will continue to closely monitor the development of petroleum products in both regional and international markets to ensure optimal price control to both the public and the fuel supply industry.

The public, says the release, is encouraged to continue practicing fuel conservation measures to save fuel and reduce the effect of high fuel costs and environmental impacts. BOPA

