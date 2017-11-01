Eritrea: Distribution of Smokeless Ovens

Mendefera — 500 smokeless ovens (Adhanet) have been distributed free of charge to residents in three administration areas in Adi-Quala sub-zone.

At handing over event, Ms. Hiwet Fesshaye, expert of household development in the sub-zone, indicated that the smokeless ovens were distributed to residents of the administrative areas of Semomo, Ad-Akelo and Mai-Lofo.

Ms. Tirhas Tesfu, head of the NUEW branch in the sub-zone, said that the smokeless oven has significant contribution in easing the burden of women as well as in reducing deforestation and called on others to take the initiative in introducing the oven.

The beneficiary women noting the contribution the smokeless oven has in ensuring the health of women, expressed appreciation for the support they were provided.