30 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Assessment Meeting On Role of Women

Mendefera — The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Southern region conducted an assessment meeting on the role and contribution of women in Mendefera on 27 October under the theme "Development and Challenges of Women in the Quarter Century",

At the meeting in which heads of line ministries and invited guests participated, the Governor of the region, Mr. Efrem Gebrekrstos indicating the exemplary contribution of women in building developed and prosperous nation, expressed conviction that the zonal administration will contribute its part in all the endeavors being exerted to empower women.

Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the NUEW, said that effort is being made to develop women's capacity with a view to reinforce their contribution in the nation building process and gave briefing on the efforts conducted in the past 25 years to empower women.

Research papers were also presented including health and educational progress of women in the Southern region, achievements and challenges of the NUEW, development of women in thework places, as well as economic and agricultural activities of women.

The head of the NUEW branch in the region, Ms. Aberash Hibtai on her part pointed out that commendable achievements have been registered as regards improving the livelihoods of women as well as in combating harmful practices and under age marriages.

In the Southern region there are over 100 thousands registered member of the NUEW branch.

