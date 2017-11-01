Botswana: Minister Khama in Spain for UNWTO Meetings

Gaborone — Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, Mr Tshekedi Khama is in Madrid, Spain, to attend the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) management meetings.

A press release from the ministry says the meetings are expected to accord Botswana networking opportunities with key global influencers, and also enable the two partners to finalise collaboration activities between Botswana and UNWTO.

The release says the relationship between Botswana and UNWTO has been growing steadily with recent working and familiarisation visits by management from both sides.

It says the United Nations World Tourism Organisation secretary general, Dr Taleb Rifai visited Botswana in July where he also had the opportunity to visit the Okavango Delta and hold an insightful lecture on tourism at the University of Botswana.

The release also says Minister Khama will proceed to Germany for meetings and site visits.

This follows a decision by the ministry to develop more partnerships after a successful International Tourism Bourse (ITB) partnership in Berlin.

Furthermore, the release says the ministry is working with the G12 on technical assistance on some conservation and renewable projects that the ministry will be undertaking.

Minister Khama is accompanied by permanent secretary in the ministry, Department of Tourism director as well as other senior officials from Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO). They are expected back home on November 4. BOPA

Source : BOPA