31 October 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Displaced in South Darfur's Mershing to Demonstrate Against Herder Attacks

Mershing — The residents of the camps for the displaced in South Darfur's Mershing plan to stage a demonstration on Wednesday against attacks by herders on farmers in the locality.

The demonstration against the killing of Mohamed Abakar and Adam Hassan on Saturday will move from the mourning tent to the locality's headquarters, a camp sheikh told Radio Dabanga.

The two displaced farmers were shot dead by militant herders when they were trying to drive livestock from their land near Mershing on Saturday afternoon. A number of other farmers were wounded.

Military troops managed to capture three of the alleged attackers, who are now being held in the prison of Menawashi.

Market vendors closed their shops on Monday for the second day in a row in protest against the frequent herders' attacks on farmers in the area.

The camp sheikh said that the protesters plan to hand a memorandum to the authorities of Mershing demanding that "the perpetrators will escape trial on the pretext that they belong to government militias such as the Rapid Support Forces or the Border Guard as happened so many times in the past".

He called on "all people of Mershing to go out and participate in the demonstration on Wednesday for the sake of justice".

