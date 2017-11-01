Africa: Ethiopian Super Cup Glory for Saint George

Two goals in a space of two minutes steered league champions, Saint George to a 2-0 win over Wolaitta Dicha in the Ethiopian Super Cup played on Sunday, 29 October 2017 in Addis Ababa.

The one-off match, which heralds the new season saw the league champions overpowering Wolaitta Dicha, winners of last season's Ethiopian Cup.

Saint George capitalized on the defensive howlers of Wolaitta Dicha to win the Super Cup for a record 16th time.

Dicha, based in the Southern part of Ethiopia, looked superb at the back as Saint George found it tough to penetrate their backline.

Saint George broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute through Alula Girma. An unmarked Girma, who missed a bigger part of last season due to a knee injury, headed in Abebaw Butako's delivery.

In the 34th minute, a blunder by Dicha goalie, Nigerian Emmanuel Fevor, presented winger Abubakher Sani with an easy chance to fire home the second for the Horsemen and eventually seal victory.

Back from recess, Dicha piled pressure on Saint George and were almost rewarded with a goal in the 47th minute. Togolese striker Arafat Djako hit the post with a fine shot as Saint George were let off the hook.

Meanwhile, the 2017/18 Ethiopian Premier League kicks off next weekend with holder Saint George launching the defence against Dire Dawa City at home, whilst Dicha are away to last season's runners up, Dedebit.