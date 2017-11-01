31 October 2017

Angola: Primeiro De Agosto Wraps Up Angola League Title

Primeiro de Agosto have won the 2017 Angola Premier League "Girabola 2017" with a game to spare.

The Armed Forces sponsored club romped to the title thanks to a lone goal victory over rivals AS Aviação in the penultimate match of the season played on Sunday, 29 October 2017 at the Coqueiros Stadium in Luanda.

Midfielder Gogoro scored the only on 43 minutes to ensure De Agosto successfully defended the crown they won last year, their 11th league title overall.

After 29 rounds of matches, De Agosto has 65 points, two more than rivals Petro Athletico.

De Agosto will represent Angola in next year's Total CAF Champions League.

