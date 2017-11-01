31 October 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Mozambique: Costa Do Sol Ends 10-Year Drought to Win Mozambican Cup

Costa do Sol won the Mozambican Cup for the first time in 10 years after a 1-0 win over newly crowned league champions, UD Songo, on Saturday, 28 October 2017 at the National Stadium in Zimpeto.

Striker Isac scored the only goal in the 115th minute in extra time to settle matters after a barren stalemate in regulation time.

The win by Costa do Sol served a huge relief to the playing body after losing out on the league title to UD Songo few weeks earlier.

The feat, the 12th triumph for the capital-based club further confirms their status as the most successful in the annual knockout competition. Rivals Maxaquene has eight titles to their name, and Ferroviário de Maputo with five.

Costa do Sol will also represent Mozambique in next year's Total CAF Confederation Cup.

