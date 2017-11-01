Botswana: Santa Cruz Museum of Art, History to Exhibit Kuru Artifacts

Ghanzi — Over 40 pieces of art prints and paintings from the Kuru Art Project will be exhibited at the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History this month. Kuru Art Project coordinator, Maude Brown said in an interview that the art works of different artists, which they believe could sell in the US, were selected and sent for the exhibition.

The coordinator stated that exhibiting at the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History was a rare opportunity. "For quite some time we have been exhibiting in Europe and Japan, but for America, it was a long time ago and I think it was around 1997."

Brown stated that four representatives for the Kuru Art Project, including her-self, would leave the country for the event.

Kuru Art Project art printer, Ndodonyane Ditsheko, who was happy that he would be exposed to the print making industry at a larger scale, and two other artistes, Jan John and Cgoma Simon, would be part of the crew travelling to North America.

Brown said the Kuru Art Project team would have the opportunity to visit other artistes, interact with them and share their art and cultural experiences and visit some schools during their stay in Northern California.

Brown stated that the event coordinator for the exhibition and USA Peace Corps volunteer who served in Botswana, Peggy Flynn made every effort that Kuru art works featured at the exhibition.

She said Flynn went to the extent of organising fundraising activities towards sponsoring the three Kuru crew members who would be travelling to the exhibition.She said the fourth person's trip expenses were taken care of by the Kuru art project.

The crew is expected to return back home on the 14th. BOPA

Source : BOPA