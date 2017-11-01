South Africa: MEC Ismail Vadi - Opening of Lanseria Airport Tower Development

press release

I am delighted to be here today. This is the first time in my life that I stand inside an airport tower. And it's a new, 28 metre tower that stands tall.

In the daily routine of the airport management an airport tower has very specific functions. But today it offers us the opportunity of this spectacular view of Lanseria Airport and its surrounding landscape. It is beautiful.

So thank you to Board and Management of Lanseria International Airport for inviting both the Premier and myself to what can only be described as an historic and momentous event.

This is the last day of our 2017 October Transport Month Campaign. And what a way to end the campaign! We are witness to the official opening of the new Tower and Fire Station Complex at Lanseria International Airport.

The new complex facilitates a number of key functions associated with the safe, orderly and efficient running of aviation related operations at the Airport. These include Airport Flight Control; the Airport Rescue Fire Fighting Services; the Air Traffic and Navigation Services and the South African Weather Services.

The fact that all these functions are integrated into one complex has clear operational benefits. It also represents best practice in this sector.

Day to day operational liaison and working relationships are fostered resulting in enhanced service delivery through teamwork. From here the airport management has an enhanced view of the entire airport precinct. This, together with the extended runway that now allows for the landing of large planes, offers untold, long-term benefits to prospective passengers. Also, it allows for improved airport safety and timely emergency and rescue services.

I am told that the Tower will be equipped with a state-of-the-art flight data processing system allowing for fully integrated service delivery with the Greater Johannesburg Terminal Airspace.

What all this represents is that Lanseria International Airport is increasing its capacity and progressively developing the airport in line with increased passenger demand. This airport now plays as an integral role in the ANC-led Gauteng Provincial Government's drive to develop Airport Cities for economic growth in our province specifically, in the country at large and in the SADC region more broadly.

The massive investment in improving and extending transport infrastructure at Lanseria International Airport gives new meaning to its vision of becoming the regional airport of choice in Africa. This is consistent with the 25-Year Integrated Transport Master Plan (ITMP25) of the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport.

The ITMP25 recognises OR Tambo Airport and Lanseria Airport as the only two international airports in Gauteng with facilities to accommodate international flights, and both are designated as such.

In the recent past Lanseria's role has been changing. It is acting more in support of OR Tambo International Airport.

In the foreseeable future, Lanseria should position itself as a significant City Airport, with extended services and scheduled flights to key destinations and cities in sub-Saharan Africa. It should continue to serve the corporate market as well. As it assumes this greater role it must ensure that aircraft maintenance organisations (AMOs) and flying schools are relocated to other airports such as Wonderboom Airport.

We wish the Board and Management of Lanseria International Airport every success with their endeavors to grow this airport so that it adds greater value to our province, country and Region.

Congratulations on constructing the new Airport Tower and Fire Station, and we look forward to further infrastructure developments at this prestigious airport.

It's now my pleasure to invite the Premier of Gauteng, Mr David Makhura, to deliver the keynote address.

Province:

Gauteng

Issued by: Gauteng Roads and Transport