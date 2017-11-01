Kenya: Victor Wanyama Resumes Training At Tottenham, Return Date Unclear

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has resumed 'fieldwork' training at Tottenham amid growing fears that his recurring knee injury could keep him out of competitive action for long.

The English club confirmed the player's return to training on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Tottenham play Real Madrid on Wednesday in an Uefa Champions League clash at Wembley Stadium.

TEAM NEWS: @VictorWanyama (knee) is starting fieldwork training this week as he continues his recovery. pic.twitter.com/gKhJcc8FjT

- Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 31, 2017

The London club has however remained coy on how long the 26 year-old will be out of action.

There is speculation on social media and the English media that he could be on the sidelines for the current league campaign.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has also shared his concerns over the prospect of a prolonged absence of the player.

The Argentine manager said on October 20: "We are concerned about his situation. We must wait for when he sees a specialist and then we'll see what happens. But of course after sometime without him involved in the training sessions and with the team, we are concerned."

Wanyama's last appearance on the pitch was during his club's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Wembley on August 20.

He has also missed the last three assignments for Kenya against Iraq, Thailand and Mozambique.

The former Southampton anchor man suffered the injury during his team's tour of the US for pre-season.