South Africa: City of Joburg's Anti-Corruption Unit Makes Major Bust

The City of Johannesburg's anti-corruption unit made one of its biggest busts since its inception a year ago, with about R80 million worth of City Power equipment seized from sub-contractors.

The City's anti-corruption unit, which was established by Mayor Herman Mashaba last year, and headed by former Gauteng Hawks head General Shadrack Sibiya, received information about City Power equipment which had never been returned by current and former sub-contractors.

Sibiya's appointment to the unit was described by Mashaba as a "major coup" last year as the Mayor vowed to clamp down on corruption.

The unit's spokesperson, Lucky Sindane, said they had obtained warrants to search 10 properties in various parts of Johannesburg including Midrand, Kempton Park and Germiston and seize equipment owned by City Power.

Sindane said the teams had confiscated transformers, cables, cable drums and lights at most of the properties it had searched of current and former sub-contractors.

Sindane estimated the value of the confiscated equipment around R80m, but said the teams would be calculating the costs once all the operations were complete.

