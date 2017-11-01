1 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerians Use Over 400 Million Condoms Yearly - Group

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nike Adebowale

Nigerians use over 400 million condoms annually, a Non-Governmental Organisation, the Society for Family Health, has said.

According to a report published in the Punch newspaper, the managing director of the group, Bright Ekweremadu, disclosed this during the launch of Flex condom in Lagos on Tuesday.

Mr. Ekweremadu lamented that the 400 million condom consumption "could fall below expectation based on the society's estimation of people still engaged in unprotected sex in the country."

He said his organisation, which has been in the business of condom production for over 30 years, has done a lot of things in educating people to embrace abstinence.

"There are obviously sexually active Nigerians who may not totally abstain from sex and this led to our alternative, particularly at this time when HIV/AIDs is prevalent in the country.

"What we are doing now is expanding choices for the sexually active Nigerians who are using condoms."

"So we have varieties of condoms with different features to make sex worth it, for those who will use the condom," he said emphasising that his organisation was "not promoting sex."

Nigeria

UN Preparing for Mass Exodus of Anglophone Refugees

The U.N. refugee agency says it is making contingency plans in Nigeria to care for a possible influx of tens of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.