31 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Polokwane Councillor Arrested for Taking Money in Exchange for Jobs - Hawks

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Polokwane municipality ward councillor was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly taking money from job seekers in exchange for employment, the Hawks in Limpopo said.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said the suspect, 35, was arrested after the police received a tip-off that she had been allegedly soliciting bribes from job seekers.

"The suspect was caught and arrested during a sting where she accepted R2 000 from an undercover officer," said Maluleke.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court soon.

In a separate incident, Irene Pienaar, 55, appeared briefly at the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court on 91 charges of fraud.

Maluleke said Pienaar was granted R2 000 bail. Pienaar was employed by Johan Steyn Attorneys between 2014 and 2016 as a financial administrator.

"The company noticed irregularities in its finances after conducting a financial audit," said Maluleke.

He said the matter was reported to the Hawks' serious commercial crime unit and it was discovered that she had allegedly transferred money paid by clients into her personal bank account.

Pienaar was expected back in court on December 7.

Source: News24

South Africa

#UnitedBehind Activists Expected to March Demanding Zuma's Arrest

Activists from #UnitedBehind are on Wednesday expected to march from Central Methodist Mission in Greenmarket Square in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.