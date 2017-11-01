South Africa: Polokwane Councillor Arrested for Taking Money in Exchange for Jobs - Hawks

A Polokwane municipality ward councillor was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly taking money from job seekers in exchange for employment, the Hawks in Limpopo said.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said the suspect, 35, was arrested after the police received a tip-off that she had been allegedly soliciting bribes from job seekers.

"The suspect was caught and arrested during a sting where she accepted R2 000 from an undercover officer," said Maluleke.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court soon.

In a separate incident, Irene Pienaar, 55, appeared briefly at the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court on 91 charges of fraud.

Maluleke said Pienaar was granted R2 000 bail. Pienaar was employed by Johan Steyn Attorneys between 2014 and 2016 as a financial administrator.

"The company noticed irregularities in its finances after conducting a financial audit," said Maluleke.

He said the matter was reported to the Hawks' serious commercial crime unit and it was discovered that she had allegedly transferred money paid by clients into her personal bank account.

Pienaar was expected back in court on December 7.

Source: News24