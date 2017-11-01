Namibia: NWR Launches Improved Phone Application

Windhoek — As travellers move away from traditional ways of seeking information and making bookings, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) saw the need to revamp its mobile application. This realisation saw the company spending tireless hours in fine-tuning its IOS and Android phone application for it to meet the needs of its domestic and international market. The phone application, which can be downloaded free of charge, is now available on both the Apple Application and Google Play Stores under the name NWR.

"The improved application has added new features that will make booking your next holiday with us very simple as you can now make and pay for your booking through the application in addition to checking for availability. This feature is crucial for our travellers who find themselves in between towns and would like to finalise a booking while on the road," says Martin Kantika, NWR's Chief Information Officer. With the improved phone application, holidaymakers can now apply for NWR's NamLeisure card that provides Namibian travellers with 50 percent discount when visiting any of NWR's establishments. "This addition is important to us, as clients will no longer have to travel to our offices or log onto their computer when applying for a NamLeisure card," says Anna Onen, NWR's Sales and Reservations Manager.

Mufaro Nesongano, NWR's Corporate Communications and Online Media Manager, says, "Though we spent a lot of time and energy revamping the phone application, we are glad that we took this long so that we could provide a seamless experience for our clients."