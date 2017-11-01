Kenya: Media Company Demands Sh150 Million From IEBC for 2013 Services

Nairobi — Transcend Media has sued the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for Failure to pay Sh150 million dues for services rendered during the 2013 general elections which the court awarded them.

The firm wants IEBC Chief Executive Ezra Chiloba to show cause why he should not be fined or committed to civil jail for a period of six months.

In court documents, the media company claims that in 2014 it filed a case seeking payment of Sh198, 787,892.40 from IEBC for media services rendered to it in respect of the 2013 General election.

Upon the full trial, the court rendered its verdict on July 20, 2017, in which Transcend was awarded shillings Sh150, 367,882.40 as cost and interest.

It is the company's claim that despite numerous demands and notice of intention to sue, IEBC has adamantly refused and failed to settle the debt.

"The petitioner is being denied or delayed from enjoying the fruits and benefits of its judgment and interest and other charges continue to escalate to alarming levels at the rate of Sh1,750,000 every month, "reads court documents.

In an affidavit, the company's director Lai Muthoka claims that it is only fair that IEBC is compelled to pay the sum.

Muthoka claims that 21 days have since lapsed after IEBC was served with the decree of costs on August 15, 2017.