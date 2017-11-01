South Africa: Dog Kills Six-Month-Old Boy

A six-month-old baby boy died on Wednesday morning after a dog bit him several times at his home in Primrose, Johannesburg, paramedics said.

When the paramedics arrived at the scene the body of the toddler was found in the living room of the house, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the boy had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing more could be done and he was declared dead," he added.

Meiring said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident was unknown.

Authorities were on the scene for further investigation.

Source: News24